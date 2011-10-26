Shares in British American Tobacco (BAT) rise 1.1 percent as the world's second-biggest cigarette maker reports sales increased by 7 percent in the first nine months of the year, and investors sought its defensive qualities ahead of a European summit on the region's debt crisis.

"BAT's Q3 update reads as reassuring to us and testifies to the company's continued resilience and status as a defensive port in a storm," Investec says in a note.

Peer Impeial Tobacco gained too, up 1.8 percent.

Investec and Citigroup also say the reclassification of inward-listed shares such as BAT as a 'domestic asset' on the Johannesberg Stock Exchange is a further modest positive.

"This means that South African investors can buy BAT without restriction," Citigroup says in a note.

