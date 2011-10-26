Shares in Bunzl shed 1.5 percent, underforming a 0.2 percent firmer FTSE 100 index, as RBS downgrades its rating for the blue chip packaging firm to "sell from "hold", with a reduced target price of 730 pence, down from 755 pence, calling the stock an "expensive defensive."

"Bunzl offers a resilient business model, and we believe it is a safe hiding place in a recessionary environment," RBS says in a note.

"However, with the shares trading close to an all-time relative high, M&A activity priced in and no catalyst for further outperformance, we think the current defensive premium applied is excessive", the broker adds.

RBS believes Bunzl shares should trade on 10.5 times full-year 2012 earnings, in line with its defensive peers, and says an improving macro picture or European policies moving in the right direction should see a re-rating of the market, with Bunzl relatively underperforming.

