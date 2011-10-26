Shares in Halma lose 4.6 percent, the second biggest FTSE 250 faller, with the index down 0.4 percent, as Citigroup starts coverage of the engineer with a "non-consensual Sell" rating and a target price of 300 pence.

Citigroup points out that, despite some recent weakness, Halma's PER (price earnings relative) stands near all-time highs relative to both the MSCI European Capital Goods index and the FTSE All Share.

"The stock is not immune to macro headwinds - history suggests that in times of market turmoil the shares can behave in line with more cyclical peers. We believe there is scope for de-rating and some underperformance," the broker adds in a note.

