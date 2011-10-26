Shares in Merck rise 6.6 percent, making it one of the top perfomers in the STOXX Europe 600 Index , after the German drugs and chemicals group's third-quarter results beat estimates, though it cut the top end of its sales forecast for 2011.

In the third quarter, Merck's underlying core operating profit, which includes a range of charges including writedowns on the value of acquired businesses, fell 11.6 percent to 552 million euros but came in above the 534 million predicted by analysts.

"Expectations going into the results were low, so solid results and limited changes to consensus numbers means that we believe stock could see some relief rally today," JPMorgan analysts say in a note, reiterating their "underweight" stance.

Reuters Messaging rm://brian.gorman.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net