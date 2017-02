Shares in Barco rise as much as 4.9 percent to 40 euros per share, a seven-week high, after the Belgium-based high definition screen and projector maker reports strong third-quarter trading.

"The trading update again confirmed that Barco will report excellent sales growth this year," says Nico Melsens, an analyst at KBC Securities.

