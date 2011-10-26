Shares in Rentokil Initial fall 2.6 percent, underperforming a 0.4-percent weaker FTSE mid-cap , as Panmure Gordon cuts its target price for the stock to 76 pence from 100 pence ahead of the third quarter results on Nov. 7.

"The current macro environment will make a stalling recovery more difficult, with few positive catalysts on the horizon required to achieve a re-rating from here," the broker says in a note.

"Since its last update, the macro appears to have got worse, particularly in the UK and Europe, where Rentokil is principally based," Panmure says, adding it remains cautious on the shares ahead of the results.

