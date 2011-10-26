The FTSE Small Cap index is ahead 0.1 percent at midday, tracking similar gains by the FTSE 100 index, also up 0.1 percent, while the FTSE 250 index is down 0.2 percent.

IQE drops 25 percent as the semiconductor materials maker forecasts second-half sales to be lower than those of the first half as demand from some of its key wireless customers is likely to fall due to destocking.

Altium Securities anticipates lowering its full-year 2011 EBITDA forecast for IQE by around 15 percent to about 13.5 million pounds, and cuts its target price to 40 pence from 52 pence, while retaining a "buy" rating on the stock.

Parkmead jumps 15 percent, adding to Tuesday's 5 percent advance which followed news Tom Cross, the oil & gas investment firm's executive chairman had replaced Niall Doran, its chief executive, with immediate effect.

Cross is the former chief executive of Dana Petroleum, which was taken over by Korea National Oil Corporation (KNOC) a year ago.

