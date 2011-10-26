Shares in German sporting goods maker Adidas (ADSGn.DE) are down 2.8 percent and the biggest decliner in a 0.4 percent stronger blue-chip index as traders point to a downgrade of the stock by Morgan Stanley.

The analysts cut the stock to "equal-weight", expressing fears of cost growth and the potential risk of a slowdown in China next year, the traders say.

The fears follow after 2011 has been characterised by market share gains in the United States and the successful repositioning of the Reebok brand.

