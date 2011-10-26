The FTSE Small Cap index closes 0.1 percent higher, while the blue chips gain 0.5 percent and the mid caps fall 0.1 percent.

Frontera Resources jumps 9.3 percent as the Georgia-based oil and gas exploration and production company gives a strong operational update, with the firm believing that the successful results of its #32 well may have expanded the Mtsare Khevi field's gas potential by as much as 5 times the previously identified recoverable gas estimates.

"Frontera continues to announce positive updates from Mtsare Khevi and news that the company likely possesses a material gas reserve represents upside to our valuation," says Old Park Lane Capital in a note, repeating its "buy" rating and 10 pence target price for Frontera.

Wincanton sheds 8.5 percent after the British haulier says profits would suffer at its containers unit this year due to slowing imports, and warned of one-off charges as it looks for ways to stem losses at its food delivery business.

Reuters messaging rm://jon.hopkins.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net