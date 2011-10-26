Shares in GlaxoSmithKline are up 0.8 percent, but slip back from stronger highs of around 1 percent following the release of slightly mixed third-quarter results, with sales above forecasts, but earnings a touch below.

Britain's biggest drugmaker says turnover in the quarter was up 4 percent from a year earlier at 7.10 billion pounds, while earnings per share rose 1 percent to 28.5 pence.

Analysts, on average, had forecast sales of 7.00 billion pounds and EPS of 28.6p, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

GSK increases its third interim dividend to 17 pence and raises its expectation for share buybacks this year to up to 2.3 billion pounds.

"GlaxoSmithkline's third quarter numbers may not be the most exciting, but the pharmaceutical giant continues to go from strength to strength," says Manoj Ladwa, senior trader at ETX Capital.

"Despite reporting in-line with analyst expectations, investors will be encouraged by the 6 percent hike in dividend and shifting the share buy-back programme up a notch," Ladwa adds.

