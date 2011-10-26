Shares in Frontera Resources gain 12.5 percent as the Georgia-based oil and gas explorer and producer gives a strong operational update, with two productive zones at the Mtsare Khevi Field delivering impressive gas flow rates, and the firm set to commence operations on a third zone in order to assess full deliverability from the #32 well.

Frontera believes that the successful results of the number 32 well may have expanded the Mtsare Khevi field's gas potential by as much as 5 times the previously identified recoverable gas estimates.

"Frontera continues to announce positive updates from Mtsare Khevi and news that the company likely possesses a material gas reserve represents upside to our valuation," says Old Park Lane Capital in a note, repeating its "buy rating and 10 pence target price for Frontera.

"We are confident that the share price is showing signs of upward momentum driven primarily by regular positive news flow. However, we believe that the shares are significantly undervalued and the current share price represents a good buying opportunity," the broker adds.

To see more Frontera's statement, please click

Reuters messaging rm://jon.hopkins.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net