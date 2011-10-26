European shares stay higher as Wall Street rises in early trade, after better-than-expected U.S. durable goods data raises optimism about economic growth in the United States.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index is up 1.1 percent at 993.55 points, while the Dow Jones industrial average , Standard & Poor's 500 and Nasdaq composite index are all up 1 percent to 1.2 percent.

In Europe, Norwegian telecoms group Telenor gains 6.1 percent, to become a top mover, after third-quarter earnings beat forecasts.

