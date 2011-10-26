Shares in Dutch bank ING fall 2.7 percent, among the top FTSEurofirst 300 fallers, weighed by an Exane rating cut to "underperform" from "neutral", with a target price of 6.3 euros, representing 4 percent downside.

"We have downgraded ING from Neutral to Underperform. Despite a very strong record on asset disposals and an adequately capitalised bank, we believe the sale of large insurance assets to complete the restructuring programme by end-2013 could prove challenging in the current market context," Exane analysts say in a note.

"The group remains highly leveraged and we do not now expect dividend payments to resume until 2013. We reiterate our cautious stance on life insurance and our preference for reinsurance and P&C. Scor and Munich Re (MUVGn.DE) are our top picks," they say.

