Shares in Volvo (VOLVb.ST) rise 4.6 percent after Handelsbanken raises its target price on the truck maker, saying third-quarter results on Tuesday showed "solid underlying profitability".

Volvo reported a third quarter operating profit of 5.8 billion Swedish crowns ($884 million), up from last year's 4.9 billion on recovering demand.

"We believe Q3 was further proof of Volvo's structure being clearly better than in 2009, with higher flexibility, permanent cost savings, lower inventory and shorter lead times," Handelsbanken says in a note.

It raises its target price for Volvo to 98 Swedish crowns from 88 and reiterates its "buy" recommendation.

