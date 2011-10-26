European staffing firm Adecco is among the top decliners across the FTSEurofirst 300 , down 1.6 percent, weighed by recent economic data in the United States and after a strong run, traders say.

Dutch peer Randstad also falls, down 0.3 percent, ahead of its results on Thursday, against a 0.9 percent gain for the broader index.

Weak economic data in the United States, where consumer confidence fell to a 2 1/2-year low, weighed on the stock, which had risen last week after U.S. peer Manpower posted strong results.

"Adecco is suffering strongly from yesterday's disappointing US economic data," one trader said. "In addition Adecco has done very well in the past weeks, so there is now isolated profit taking."

A Dutch-based trader adds: "Where the economy threatens to worsen the shares of USG, Randstad, and Adecco will suffer."

Solid U.S. durable goods data on Wednesday showed the data is not all one-way, helping both stocks trim earlier losses.

