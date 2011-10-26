Risk appetite among fund managers is at very low levels, but latest data gives "the first glimmer of light" that the negative consensus is unravelling, analysts at HSBC say in a note.

While international funds are "behaving as though they do not expect a sustained rebound in equity markets", with overweights in consumer staples and health care and underweight materials and consumer discretionary, as defensive as they were during the 2008 recession, several data points buck the trend.

"One example is that weightings in materials have picked up in emerging markets, and another is that global funds have begun to reduce their overweight stance in consumer staples," HSBC says.

On banks, "the ultimate contrarian idea in Europe", weightings have turned decisively negative, they add, although "any outperformance could be magnified if international funds close-out this underweight".

Industrials, however, could be set for disappointment as many funds have hung onto their positions, even as they jettisoned materials and consumer discretionary.

"This makes industrials vulnerable to earnings disappointment. Telecoms and utilities have been left behind as international funds have rushed to buy consumer staples and health care. This makes them promising contrarian ideas," HSBC says.

