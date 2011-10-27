European stock index futures point to a sharply higher open for equities after policymakers reached a deal on a 50 percent writedown for private bondholders of Greek debt and agreed to boost the rescue fund's firepower.
Under the deal, the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF) will be leveraged four or five times to around 1 trillion euros ($1.4 trillion), while the private sector agreed to a 50 percent cut in its bond investments to reduce Greece's debt burdens.
Futures for the Euro STOXX 50 STXEc1, Germany's DAX FDXc1 and the French CAC 40 FCEc1 are up 3.2 to 3.3. percent.
MAJOR EUROPEAN COMPANIES REPORTING:
Banco Santander Q3
Royal Dutch Shell Q3 (RDSa.L)
Logitech International Q2
ABB Q3
BASF Q3 (BASFn.DE)
Norsk Hydro Q3
SEB Q3 (SEBa.ST)
Software AG Q3
Technip Q3
Aixtron Q3 (AIXGn.DE)
Bayer Q3 (BAYGn.DE)
France Telecom Q3
Randstad Holding Q3
Solvay Q3
Statoil Q3
Abertis Q3
ENI Q3
Iberdrola Q3
Novo Nordisk Q3 (NOVOb.CO)
Metso Q3
Dassault Systemes Q3
DnB NOR Q3
GDF Suez Q3
Volkswagen Q3 (VOWG_p.DE)
AstraZeneca Q3
Jeronimo Martins Q3
Ferrovial Q3
Banco Espirito Santo Q3
EDP Q3
Daimler Q3 (DAIGn.DE)
Deutsche Boerse Q3 (DB1Gn.DE)
Deutsche Lufthansa Q3
Elan Corporation Q3
Marine Harvest Q3
MAJOR U.S. COMPANIES REPORTING:
Aetna Inc Q3
Advanced Micro Devices Inc Q3
Avon Products Inc Q3
Franklin Resources Inc Q4
Bristol Myers Squibb Co Q3
Coca-Cola Enterprises Inc Q3
Colgate-Palmolive Co Q3
Dow Chemical Co Q3
Expedia Inc Q3
Gilead Sciences Inc Q3
Goodrich Corp Q3
Hershey Co Q3
Legg Mason Inc Q2 2012
Moodys Corp Q3
Metlife Inc Q3
Motorola Solutions Inc Q3
Monster Worldwide Inc Q3
Procter & Gamble Co Q1 2012
Time Warner Cable Inc Q3
Exxon Mobil Corp Q3
MAJOR MACRO ECONOMIC EVENTS (GMT):
0000 DE HICP
0000 DE CPI
0400 US Build perms
0900 EZ Bus climate
0900 EZ Econ sentiment
1230 US GDP
1230 US Jobless
1230 US Pending Homes
Reuters messaging rm://joanne.frearson.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net
atul.prakash.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net