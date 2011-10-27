European stock index futures point to a sharply higher open for equities after policymakers reached a deal on a 50 percent writedown for private bondholders of Greek debt and agreed to boost the rescue fund's firepower.

Under the deal, the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF) will be leveraged four or five times to around 1 trillion euros ($1.4 trillion), while the private sector agreed to a 50 percent cut in its bond investments to reduce Greece's debt burdens.

Futures for the Euro STOXX 50 STXEc1, Germany's DAX FDXc1 and the French CAC 40 FCEc1 are up 3.2 to 3.3. percent.

MAJOR EUROPEAN COMPANIES REPORTING:

Banco Santander Q3

Royal Dutch Shell Q3 (RDSa.L)

Logitech International Q2

ABB Q3

BASF Q3 (BASFn.DE)

Norsk Hydro Q3

SEB Q3 (SEBa.ST)

Software AG Q3

Technip Q3

Aixtron Q3 (AIXGn.DE)

Bayer Q3 (BAYGn.DE)

France Telecom Q3

Randstad Holding Q3

Solvay Q3

Statoil Q3

Abertis Q3

ENI Q3

Iberdrola Q3

Novo Nordisk Q3 (NOVOb.CO)

Metso Q3

Dassault Systemes Q3

DnB NOR Q3

GDF Suez Q3

Volkswagen Q3 (VOWG_p.DE)

AstraZeneca Q3

Jeronimo Martins Q3

Ferrovial Q3

Banco Espirito Santo Q3

EDP Q3

Daimler Q3 (DAIGn.DE)

Deutsche Boerse Q3 (DB1Gn.DE)

Deutsche Lufthansa Q3

Elan Corporation Q3

Marine Harvest Q3

MAJOR U.S. COMPANIES REPORTING:

Aetna Inc Q3

Advanced Micro Devices Inc Q3

Avon Products Inc Q3

Franklin Resources Inc Q4

Bristol Myers Squibb Co Q3

Coca-Cola Enterprises Inc Q3

Colgate-Palmolive Co Q3

Dow Chemical Co Q3

Expedia Inc Q3

Gilead Sciences Inc Q3

Goodrich Corp Q3

Hershey Co Q3

Legg Mason Inc Q2 2012

Moodys Corp Q3

Metlife Inc Q3

Motorola Solutions Inc Q3

Monster Worldwide Inc Q3

Procter & Gamble Co Q1 2012

Time Warner Cable Inc Q3

Exxon Mobil Corp Q3

MAJOR MACRO ECONOMIC EVENTS (GMT):

0000 DE HICP

0000 DE CPI

0400 US Build perms

0900 EZ Bus climate

0900 EZ Econ sentiment

1230 US GDP

1230 US Jobless

1230 US Pending Homes

