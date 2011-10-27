European shares rose to a 12-week high after policymakers agreed to leverage the region's rescue fund four to five times and reached a deal on a 50 percent writedown for private bondholders of Greek debt.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index is up 2.5 percent at 1,007.94, the highest level since early August.

Bank stocks, which have been at the centre of the region's crisis due to their exposure to sovereign debt, featured among the best performers, with the STOXX Europe 600 Banks index jumping 4.2 percent.

