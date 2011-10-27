Suez Environnement shares fall as much as 7.1 percent after the French waste and water utility cut its earnings expectations for this year due to construction troubles at a plant in Australia and stays mum on whether it can still meet its mid term targets.

"As we expected, the group is turning increasingly cautious regarding the economic slowdown and its impact on commodity prices, which should start impeding the company's performance in the fourth quarter in our view," Bryan Garnier analyst Julien Desmaretz says in a research note rating the stock "neutral".

Suez also proposes to keep its dividend for 2011 unchanged compared to a previous guidance for an average annual increase of 5 percent.

Citigroup cuts its price target to 14.50 euros from 17.

Suez shares are the only losers in France's main CAC-40 index which is up 3.3 percent while the broader utilities index adds 2.2 percent.

Reuters messaging rm://caroline.jacobs.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net