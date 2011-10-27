The FTSE Small Cap index is up 0.6 percent in early trade, lagging stronger gains by both the FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 indexes, up 2.0 percent and 2.1 percent respectively, after European leaders agreed on a deal to tackle the region's debt crisis.

Sirius Minerals rises 12.5 percent after revealing upbeat coring results at its first borehole at the York potash project, saying confirmation of all three seams in exceptional thicknesses is a validation of the world-class status of the project.

Kewill falls 6.5 percent after the British software provider says its first-half results will be hurt by loss of contracts with two of its key customers, but expects to recover a profit shortfall in the second half by cutting costs.

Reuters messaging rm://david.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net