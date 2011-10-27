Shares in Jardine Lloyd Thompson underperform strong gains on the broader index, up 1.3 percent compared to a 2.1 percent rise for the FTSE 250 , as Panmure Gordon cuts its rating for the insurance broker to "sell" from "hold" on valuation grounds.

Panmure Gordon says Jardine Matteson's partial offer for 10 percent of the shares at 765 pence each in cash, launched in September, has helped the share price rally 20 percent, but has left JLT's valuation looking stretched and highly vulnerable to any potential disappointments.

"Although we believe that the deal will proceed, we also believe that the 765 pence price will act as a ceiling rather than a floor for the share price for some time to come," the broker says.

"Whilst management may rightly view the acquisition as a vote of confidence, shareholders may view it slightly differently, in that we believe it effectively rules out any bid speculation in the share price."

