Shares in DS Smith rise 4.3 percent after the packaging and office products company says it remains confident for the rest of the year as strong trading continues.

"We expect further progress in the remainder of the year, with ongoing packaging growth suggesting strategic targets all on-message and potential for growth in both top and bottom line remains despite outside macro pressure," Paul Jones, an analyst with Panmure Gordon, says in a note.

The broker reiterates its "buy" recommendation and 294 pence price target on the stock.

