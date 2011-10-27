Shares in Aquarius Platinum (AQP) rise 3.9 percent, outperfiming strong gains on the FTSE 250 , with analysts saying the stock is undervalued despite the company's weak first-quarter 2012.

Aquarius Platinum swings to a quarterly net loss, primarily due to adverse foreign exchange moves, as precious metal production declined on operational problems.

"Aquarius has undoubtedly had a tough quarter," Evolution Securities says in a note, lowering its target price to 225 pence from 312 pence to reflect various factors, including this challenging quarter and the tough economic outlook.

The broker, however, says given the 25 percent upside from the current share price to its target price, it reiterates its "add" recommendation.

"Even this weak 1Q'12 does not justify AQP's 19-24 percent underperformance vs its peers over the last 3 months," Liberum Capital analyst Dominic O'Kane says.

