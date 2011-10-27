PARIS Oct 27 Shares in PPR rise sharply on Thursday after the French luxury and retail group posted forecast-beating third-quarter sales and issued a buoyant trading update and outlook.

PPR is one of the first luxury goods maker to say it expects demand to remain strong during the holiday season and in 2012 in spite of concerns about the global economy. It also said October sales showed no sign of a slowdown.

"Overall the company delivered a confident message for the future," Citi said in a note.

The stock, which rose as much as 6.7 percent in morning trade, is up 5.8 percent by 0915 GMT. Since Jan. 1, however, the stock lost more than 7 percent.

