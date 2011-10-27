Shares in Namakwa Diamonds shed 6.7 percent, bucking a firmer market trend, with the FTSE Small Cap index up 0.8 percent, as the diamond miner reports a hefty increase in its full-year net loss and reveals a tweak in the terms of its crucial refinancing deal.

Namakwa posts a full-year net loss of $76.7 million, up from a $30.5 million net loss a year earlier, impacted by an impairment charge of $24.9 million, as its revenues rose to $93.3 million, up from $81.9 million.

Namakwa says that, due to a reduction in the carrying values of the group's assets, investor Jarvirne has renegotiated the share price for the capitalisation of the outstanding settlement amount to 15.0 pence from 19.5 pence, albeit still a premium of around 65 percent to last night's close.

The firm says the result is that Jarvirne will now be entitled to 66,791,667 Namakwa shares, as opposed to the original amount of 50,750,000, exceeding the 30 percent British corporate ownership limits and thus requiring a shareholder waiver regarding takeover rules

"FY2011 has been Namakwa's very own "Annus Horribilis", with production disappointments, management changes and financial distress that culminated in the dilutive refinancing announcement in September," says Charles Stanley.

The broker says, Namakwa's full year results, as anticipated contained significant writedowns, but also the positive news that its Kao project in Lesotho is set to commence full commissioning in November.

Charles Stanley retains its "add" rating and 17 pence price target on Namakwa.

