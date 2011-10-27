Shares in Blacks Leisure shed 4.1 percent as the outdoor goods specialist that trades as Blacks and Millets, posts wider first-half losses, as sales fell and gross margins were reduced, and as it says that future funding options are being evaluated.

Charles Stanley points out that Blacks first-half pretax loss of 16 million pounds is worse than estimates but not entirely unexpected given the new CEO, Julia Reynolds's move to clear excess stock which has been a major historical weakness of the group.

"Discounting and margin pressure remain rife in the outdoors sector, so layered onto the ongoing difficult retail environment, this continues to thwart Blacks and Millets which both remain poorly positioned for now," the broker adds, reducing its "stale" target price for Blacks to 10 pence from 13 pence, while retaining its "hold" rating on the stock.

"We continue to see limited scope for the group's return to profitability in the medium-term for now," Charles Stanley says.

Meanwhile, Seymour Pierce halves its target price for Blacks to 5 pence from 10 pence and repeats its "sell" rating on the stock.

To see more on Blacks' statement, please click on

Reuters messaging rm://jon.hopkins.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net