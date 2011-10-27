The FTSE Small Cap index gains 1.2 percent at midday, underperforming much bigger gains by the blue chips and the mid caps , ahead 2.4 percent and 2.8 percent respectively.

Pendragon gains 4 percent, extending a three-session rally to around 15.5 percent, after news on Wednesday that fund manager Odey Asset Management had raised its stake in the motor dealer to over 25 percent, which traders say followed the placing of the rump of the firm's 75.2 million pounds summer rights issue on Tuesday.

Blacks Leisure sheds 4.1 percent as the outdoor goods specialist that trades as Blacks and Millets, posts wider first-half losses, as sales fell and gross margins were reduced, and it says that future funding options are being evaluated.

"Discounting and margin pressure remain rife in the outdoors sector, so layered onto the ongoing difficult retail environment, this continues to thwart Blacks and Millets which both remain poorly positioned for now," says Charles Stanley, reducing its "stale" target price for Blacks to 10 pence from 13 pence, while retaining its "hold" rating on the stock.

