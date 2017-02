BRUSSELS Oct 27 Shares in MDxHealth SA rise by as much as 8.2 percent to 1.59 euros after the Belgian cancer testing company says a study has shown its lung cancer test can identify the disease by using sputum samples.

"This serves to highlight the potential of the technology as a whole," says Michael King, an analyst at Nomura Code Securities, who has a "buy" recommendation and target of 4 euros per share.

Reuters Messaging rm://ben.deighton.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net