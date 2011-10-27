The FTSE Small Cap index closes 2.2 percent higher, lagging much stronger advances by the FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 indexes, up 2.9 percent and 3 percent respectively.

Eastern Platinum ELRq.L jumps 16.9 percent after Canada's leading platinum metals group producer says the dispute between its contractor JIC Mining Services and South Africa's National Union of Mineworkers has been resolved and strike action terminated at the Crocodile River Mine (CRM).

Eastplats says workers returned as of Wednesday's shift at CRM, with full attendance seen on Thursday when it expects a return to full production.

Namakwa Diamonds sheds 7.2 percent as the miner reports a hefty increase in full-year net losses, and reveals a tweak in the terms of its crucial refinancing deal with investor Jarvirne.

"FY2011 has been Namakwa's very own "Annus Horribilis", with production disappointments, management changes and financial distress that culminated in the dilutive refinancing announcement in September," Charles Stanley in a note says, retaining its "add" rating and 17 pence price target on the stock.

