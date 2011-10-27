The third quarter earnings season for European companies is evenly split with the numbers of beats and misses, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine shows, though only one quarter of the firms have reported so far.

By comparison, a large majority of U.S. companies have reported better than expected third quarter results. Of the 242 U.S. firms that have posted quarterly earnings, nearly 80 percent of them either beat or met analysts' expectations, StarMine data shows.

