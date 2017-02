Britain's FTSE 100 index is up 3.1 percent at 5,725.72 points, breaching its 200-day moving average -- the first major European index to trade beyond that level.

Germany's DAX and France's CAC 40 are trading below their 200-day moving average but above their 50-day moving average.

The UK index is also the first Major European benchmarks to break above the 61.8 percent retracement of its August low.

Reuters messaging rm://dominic.lau.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net