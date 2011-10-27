European shares remain sharply higher after an upbeat start to trading on Wall Street, with sentiment worldwide boosted by EU leaders striking a deal to help resolve the euro zone debt crisis.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares is up 3.9 percent at 1,021.74 points, while the STOXX Europe 600 Banking Index rises 9.5 percent.

The Dow Jones , S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite are up between 2 and 2.6 percent in early trading.

