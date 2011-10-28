PARIS Oct 28 Shares in Renault rise more than 4 percent on Friday after the French car maker outshines rival PSA Peugeot Citroen with solid third-quarter sales and a confirmation of its financial targets for the current year.

"To us the biggest surprise in the release was just how different the performance of Renault was during the quarter versus its peer PSA. Renault volumes increased by 8.5% while for PSA they fell by 6.8%. Pricing at Renault added 1.5%, in the case of PSA it was only 0.1%," Credit Suisse said in a note.

Renault said on Thursday it was confident that it would be profitable in H2 and would generate more than 500 million euros ($707.1 million) in free cash flow this year.

Renault shares, which have lost around 30 percent of their value since the start of the year, were up 3.6 percent at 31.36 euros by 0718 GMT after having closed 5.6 percent higher on Thursday.

($1 = 0.707 Euros)

