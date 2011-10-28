Shares in German Wacker Chemie are down 6.4 percent at the bottom of a 0.1-percent weaker midcap index after the world's No.2 maker of polysilicon cut its outlook.

"The cautious fourth-quarter outlook came not at a surprise to us," says analyst Stefan Freudenreich at Equinet Bank, who rates the shares "accumulate" but cut his price target to 104 euros from 152 euros.

"We have to cut our earnings between 10-15 percent," analyst Erkan Aycicek at LBBW adds.

