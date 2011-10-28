Shares in SMA Solar , the world's largest maker of solar inverters, fall 2.1 percent to the bottom of Frankfurt's technology index after main rival Power-One Inc posts a lower quarterly profit and forecasts weak fourth-quarter revenue, citing uncertain macroeconomic conditions.

"Slightly negative read-across for SMA Solar," a trader says.

Power-One projected fourth-quarter revenue of $220-$250 million, while analysts, on average, were expecting $266.2 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

To see a statement, please click

Reuters messaging rm://christoph.steitz.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net