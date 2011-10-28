European shares extend the previous session's rally, with investor sentiment buoyed by a deal struck by euro zone leaders early on Thursday to help end the bloc's two-year-old debt crisis.

Banking shares , which have been battered by the sovereign debt turmoil on concerns that a Greek default would result in steep losses for them and a possible banking crisis, advance 1 percent, extending their 8.9 percent surge on Thursday.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index of leading European shares is up 0.4 percent at 1,023.30. The benchmark is up more than 10 percent so far this month and is on track for its biggest monthly rise since April 2009.

