Shares in ARM rise 1.6 percent to 616 pence, among the top performers on a weaker FTSE 100 after the chipmaker unveiled details of its first 64-bit architecture, which analysts say will help the firm contest Intel's dominance of the PC market.

"Although we believe this announcement was somewhat expected we do view it as a positive for ARM as it addresses the barriers for some of the new markets it is targeting (particularly servers)," UBS says in a note, estimating that ARM could gain 4 percent of the PC Market by 2014.

Silverwind Securities says ARM shares have technically just reverted to a bull trend with the relative strength index moving up through the neutral area and the MACD crossing up through the signal (an indication to buy) on Wednesday.

Silverwind says: "We would buy on a break to bull trend at 610 pence as there is resistance at 607 pence to confirm the breakout and we would target 622.5 pence, 632 pence and 637 pence."

