The FTSE Small Cap index is up 0.2 percent in early deals, marginally underperforming a 0.4 percent gain on the FTSE 100 and a 0.5 percent rise on the FTSE 250 .

Empyrean Energy jumps 16.7 percent after the oil explorer announces a significant increase in 1P and 2P reserves at its Sugarloaf Project in Texas, U.S.

IQE falls 3.2 percent as Numis cuts its target price on the British semiconductor materials maker to 22 pence from 28 pence and lowers its earnings per share estimates by up to 37 percent in 2011 and 2012, as problems at some of its major customers mean second revenue should be well short of expectations and suppressed demand is likely to persist.

