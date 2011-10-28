Global mutual funds remained net buyers of equities, with a net inflow of $2.5 billion for the week of Oct. 20 to 26 after a net injection of $402 million the previous week, according to Nomura.

Prior to that, global mutual funds had cut equities, with a net outflow of $25.7 billion in four weeks.

By region, U.S. and global emerging markets saw net inflows of $1.8 billion and $1.5 billion respectively in the latest week, while developed Europe and Japan turned net outflows of $532 million and $216 million, respectively.

