Shares in SBM Offshore are up 1 percent, outperforming Amsterdam's bluechip index , which is down 1 percent, following an Upstream Online report that the world's largest supplier of floating production, storage and offloading platforms is considering selling a unit or even itself.

"With a new chief executive set to come in, the company could be looking to sell things. The GustoMSC unit mentioned is quite small but the company itself could be a target given its prominent market position, it's just been suffering operational issues," Rabo Securities analyst Michel Aupers says.

SBM is considering selling itself or part of its divisions, such as mobile offshore units specialist GustoMSC, Upstream reports, without saying where it obtains the information, with offshore oilfield engineer Subsea 7 mentioned as a potential buyer.

An SBM spokeswoman declines to comment.

SBM's CEO Tony Mace is to stand down at the end of the year, to be replaced by chief operating officer Bruno Chabas, after it posted a first-half operating loss on $450 million charges from disputed projects.

Reuters messaging rm://greg.roumeliotis.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net