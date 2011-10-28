Shares in WPP Group gain 1 percent, outperforming a 0.2 percent weaker FTSE 100 index, as BofA Merrill Lynch raises its target price for the world's largest advertising company, by 5 percent to 780 pence, after upping its EPS estimates following a trading update.

Merrill says although it is trimming its full-year organic growth forecast for WPP to 5.0 percent from 5.5 percent, this cut is more than offset by acquisitions, which add 3 percent to growth this year and 2 percent in 2012, and currency benefits, meaning reported revenue growth increases to 7.9 percent from 6.4 percent.

The broker now assumes an 80 basis points increase in margin, up from 50 basis points previously, and raises its fully-diluted EPS forecast by 4 percent to 66.2 pence for 2011, and by 5 percent to 70.8 pence for 2012.

Merrill repeats its "buy" rating on WPP, pointing out the stock trades on just 9.6 times 2012 EPS, a 5 percent discount to the sector despite 30 percent emerging markets and digital exposure.

To see more on WPP's statement, please click

Reuters messaging rm://jon.hopkins.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net