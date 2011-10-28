Shares in Banco Popolare fall more than 6 percent, the second-biggest losers on Milan's FTSE MIB index , as analysts doubt the Italian lender can meet the new European capital requirements without a capital increase.

"As Banco Popolare struggles to sell non-core assets and (because of) the lack of time -- less than 9 months -- we struggle to see how it can cover the residual shortfall without further capital injection," Mediobanca analysts say in a note.

A Milan-based analyst says: "Banco Popolare came out the worst in these estimates."

The bank said on Thursday it would not need a capital increase to meet the 2.8 billion euro buffer required by the European Banking Authority.

Banco Popolare shares have lost 51 percent so far this year, compared with a 24 percent decline in the wider European banking sector .

