The FTSE Small Cap is down 0.5 percent at midday, slightly underperforming more modest falls by the FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 indexes, both down 0.2 percent.

Red Emperor Resources falls 14 percent after a disappointing drilling update from its joint venture oil operations in Georgia, with a first test hole on the Mukhiani Well failing to flow, and a second test now to be undertaken while the firm awaits completion of Vertical Seismic Profiling(VSP) on the well.

Coolabi gains 11.1 percent as the media production and licensing group, which has TV properties including Bagpus and Ivor the Engine, agrees to a 7.75 pence a share cash offer from North Promotions, a company funded by EPVCT, which is managed by Edge Investment Management, Coolabi's largest shareholder.

