The FTSE Small Cap index closes 0.5 percent higher, outperforming a 0.2 percent fall on the FTSE 100 , while the FTSE 250 adds 0.4 percent.

Empyrean Energy adds 14.3 percent after the oil explorer announces a significant increase in proven and probable reserves at its Sugarloaf Project in Texas, U.S.A.

Red Emperor Resources sheds 16.4 percent after a disappointing drilling update from its joint venture oil operations in Georgia, with a first test hole on the Mukhiani Well failing to flow, and a second test now to be undertaken while the firm awaits completion of Vertical Seismic Profiling(VSP) on the well.

