European shares remain weak as Wall Street slips in early trade, with investors taking profits following sharp gains on Thursday, while yields at a sale of 10-year Italian bond hit a euro-era, high suggesting investors are still concerned about the euro zone debt crisis.

In Europe, the Italian FTSE MIB is down 1.7 percent, underperforming other European exchanges, after the Italian debt auction.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index is down 0.4 percent at 1,016.66 points, while the Dow Jones , S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite slip 0.2 to 0.5 percent.

