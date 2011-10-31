The FTSE Small Cap index falls 0.2 percent in early trade, outperforming the FTSE 100 and the FTSE 250 , which are both down 1 percent.

HomeServe drops 37 percent after the emergency repair and insurance group suspends all telephone sales as it launches a review into whether some of its staff could have been mis-selling products.

Charles Taylor Consulting falls 9.7 percent after the international provider of insurance services says it sees full year performance slightly lower than previously anticipated.

4imprint Group rises 2.8 percent after third-quarter revenues for the international promotional products group comes in 12 percent ahead of the previous year and sees a good 2011.

