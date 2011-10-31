Societe Generale's Cross Asset Research team proposes investors go long Spain and short Italy, saying the likely victory of the Popular Party in the Spanish general elections on Nov. 20 would be welcomed by the markets, whereas Italy is still facing some issues.

Italy has not fully convinced the financial markets that it will carry out economic reforms to avoid being dragged further into the sovereign debt crisis.

Spain's IBEX 35 index is down 7.6 percent year-to-date, faring better than Italy's FTSE MIB , which is down 18.5 percent.

