European shares fall in early trade, giving back a little of last week's strong gains, with miners hurt by falling metals prices after Japan intervened to stem the rise in its currency against the dollar.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares is down 0.8 percent at 1,010.21 points after rising for five straight weeks, with a 4.1 percent gain last week as investors took heart from policymakers' plans to tackle the euro zone debt crisis.

The STOXX Europe 600 Basic Resources Index is down 2.3 percent, while heavyweight BHP Billiton falls 2.9 percent.

Reuters messaging rm://brian.gorman.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net

rm://atul.prakash.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net