HomeServe shares slip 37 percent as the emergency repair and insurance group suspends all telephone sales following a review into whether some of its staff could have been mis-selling products.

"HomeServe's valuation rating leaves little room for error and this circumstance is a valid reputational negative, which will understandably cause concern and exacerbate the share price reaction, in addition to the forecast downgrade," Espirito Santo analyst David Brockton says.

However, Brockton retains his "buy" rating, adding that HomeServe's "compelling organic growth opportunities" means it remains an attractive long-term investment.

To see Reuters' story please click on

Reuters messaging rm://neil.maidment.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net