Shares in ThyssenKrupp are down 4.5 percent and the biggest decliner in a 1.1 percent weaker German blue chip index as UBS initiates coverage of the stock with a "neutral" rating, saying shareholders should be patient.

"Although we believe ThyssenKrupp has the sector's best long-term story, value is unlikely to unfold overnight," UBS analyst Carsten Riek says in a client note.

"We would become more positive should we see value from the Stainless spin-off or faster-than-expected execution on the Technologies restructuring," he adds.

The shares are down 31 percent this year, underperforming the DAX, which has lost 9 percent so far.

Reuters messaging rm://harro.tenwolde.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net